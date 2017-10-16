Ophelia road closure update from around Tipperary

Tipperary County Council has updated the areas and roads which have been blocked by fallen trees due to the devastation caused by Ophelia.

There is a fallen tree between Newport and Murroe, near Dromore House. Wires are also brought down. The council is advising the public not to investigate and stay clear of the area until the appropriate services check the site.

The R503 is blocked in two locations at Ballinahow and Shevry, Upperchurch, Thurles and also at Loughbrack, Kilcommon.

The R639 (old N8) near Horse & Jockey is fully blocked.

There are also trees down on the following roads:

• Borrisoleigh – Templemore Road - Road Number R501

• Templemore – Dunkerrin road.

• Roscrea – Birr road - Road Number N62