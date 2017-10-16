Ophelia claims its first victim in Tipperary as man in early thirties dies after chainsaw accident

Tragedy on the road as man dies near Cahir following accident with chainsaw.

Gardaí are at scene of a fatal incident that occurred at Ballybrado, Cahir, Co. Tipperary at approximately 12.30p.m. today, Monday 16th October, 2017.

A man (early 30s) while in the course of clearing a fallen tree was seriously injured with a chain saw. He has since passed away and his body has been removed to Clonmel Hospital.

There is a huge sense of shock locally at the passing of the man in such tragic circumstances. He has not yet been named and the advice from emergency services is to avoid attempting to remove debris from roads until such time as help arrives to do so.

Gardaí continue to advise all persons to stay indoors and not to venture out. Do not put your life or the lives of the Emergency Services at risk by travelling unless absolutely necessary.

Please be advised if you require urgent assistance of the emergency services to dial 999.