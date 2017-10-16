Roads blocked by fallen trees in Tipperary as storm Ophelia picks up speed
AA Roadwatch is reporting a number of trees down on roads in Tipperary.
The Tipperary/ Emly Rd (R515) is closed approx 1km outside of Tipperary due to fallen trees
A tree has fallen on the N24 Tipperary/ Cahir road at Kilshane.
A tree is also down at Carronready in Tipperary Town.
Motorists are being advised to take extreme caution on the Kilross road (R662) out of Tipperary Town as a tree is at risk of falling.
