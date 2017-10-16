Hurricane Ophelia: Tipperary people keep the country in touch about national impact

Two Tipperary natives are to the fore in keeping the country updated on the progress and fallout from ex-Hurricane Ophelia as it rips across Ireland this Monday.

Bernardine Maloney from Crannagh, Ballycommon, Nenagh, is head of communications with the ESB and is in constant demand on TV and radio as Ophelia knocks out power supplies.

Bernardine is a sister to former Carrig National School principal Liam Maloney, and Ballycommon farmers Tom and William. Her sister Maire, is a teacher.

Bernardine Maloney

Sean Hogan from Urra, Puckaun, Nenagh, is chair of the Government Task Force on Emergency Planning, commonly referred to as the National Disaster Committee.

He is co-ordinating the response from all emergency services and local authorities as well as liaising with the security services on how to handle the damage from Ophelia and predict its likely outcome.

Sean is well-known in local and national history circles and is the author of the best selling book, The Black and Tans in North Tipperary, Policing, Revolution and War 1913-1922.