Power outages in Tipperary as storm Ophelia hits

Homes and businesses in Tipperary and East Limerick are already without electricity this morning despite the brunt of storm Ophelia not expected to hit the county until later today.

The ESB have warned people not to approach fallen cables or wires as they will likely be live.

In North Tipperary up to 1000 homes are without power in parts of Nenagh and Roscrea.

Up to 1377 homes are without power after a power outage in Ardfinnan.

Power is out in parts of east limerick including Cappamore and Pallasgreen with over 900 homes affected. In Cahir nearly 36 homes are without power due to a fault.

ESB Networks say more than 5,000 people are currently without a power supply, mainly in Cork and Kerry.

