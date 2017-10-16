Hurricane Ophelia expected to hit Tipperary from 10am

Hurricane Ophelia is expected to hit Tipperary from 10am this morning with authorities warning people to stay indoors as the worst of the storm passes.

All schools and third level institutions across the county have already announced widespread closures with a number of businesses following suit including Dunnes Stores.

A number of rail services will not be running today including Limerick Junction to Waterford and all services on the Ballybrophy line which serves Roscrea, Cloughjordan, Nenagh Birdhill and Castleconnell.

Tipperary County Council are expected to hold an emergency management team meeting this morning in advance of the storm.

For the latest news stay with the Tipperary Star. Email pictures, videos to news@tipperarystar.ie

Emergency contact numbers: