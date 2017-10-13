Tipp students awarded €20,000 scholarship by the Naughton Foundation

Two Tipperary students were among a cohort of 36 teens who were awarded third level scholarships worth €20,000 at an illustrious awards ceremony last week.

Former Ursuline Secondary School student Breana O’Gorman and St. Mary’s Secondary School Newport student Conor Nolan were among those to be awarded the bursary from the Naughton Foundation at an awards ceremony in Trinity College Dublin.

Breana O’Gorman, who is now studying Process and Chemical Engineering at University College Cork and University of Limerick student Conor Nolan, were among 36 students to be recognised by the Naughton Foundation which recognises young people who have excelled in the fields of science, engineering and technology

Both Conor and Breana’s former secondary schools were also presented with a prize of €1,000 towards their school’s science facilities, for their support of these students.

PIC: Principal Kevin Cusack, scholar Conor Nolan from St Mary’s Secondary School, Newport, Co. Tipperary, Martin Naughton, an Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD and Carmel Naughton at the 2017 Naughton Foundation Scholarship awards held at Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute, Trinity College Dublin

Speaking about the growth of the foundation over the past ten years, Mr Martin Naughton commented: “Ten years ago we envisaged a small scholarship program to help support local students studying the STEM subjects. We never imagined this group of over 200 students and alumni nationwide who are connected across the universities and STEM disciplines and we couldn’t be more proud of the unique community they are developing” – Mrs Carmel Naughton “Our reason for starting this program was to help young students in what were then seen as difficult and unattractive subject areas. When we meet these young researchers, engineers and mathematicians I am very happy knowing that we have invested in Ireland’s wealth creators of the future.”

Since its establishment in 2008 Naughton Foundation Scholarships worth over €4million have been presented to 175 remarkable young people in the fields of science, engineering and technology in publicly funded third level institutions in Ireland.