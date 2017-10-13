Support Shelagh Marshall's sleepout in Cashel tonight in aid of the homeless

Please Help Shelagh Marshall change a life. Shelagh works in Firm Advice 24 Main St Cashel as an accountant and specialises in helping people in debt remain in their family home and get back on track financially.

Shelagh sees the human suffering associated with the threat of losing the family home. Society wants to believe this problem has been dealt with but Shelagh is experiencing it daily and the Financial Institutions are still in charge and not engaging in the spirit of the Insolvency legislation. This will lead to more homelessness if it is not addressed. There are still 75,000 homes in mortgage arrears.

There are currently 3,000 children and 7000 people living in temporary accommodation in Ireland.

Today, on October Friday 13th, Focus Ireland are having a sleep out to 'Shine A Light' on this issue.

“I am asking for your help to join me and GIVE ONE NIGHT TO CHANGE A LIFETIME and raise Funds to support the essential work that Focus Ireland are doing to help the Homeless. The venue will be Cashel and if you wish to participate in the sleep out please contact Shelagh directly 0877818735.”

Please donate online to the following page

https://shine-a-light-night-2017.everydayhero.com/ie/shelagh-marshall-shine-a-light

Shelagh Marshall is seeking a Fine Gael nomination to contest the next General Election