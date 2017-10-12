Jewellery and cash stolen following spate of house burglaries in North Tipperary

Gardai have urged homeowners to ensure their properties are secure following a spate of house burglaries during broad daylight in North Tipperary last week.

Three houses were broken into on Tuesday last week in Nenagh in broad daylight. All the incidents occurred around lunchtime, the daring culprits making off with jewellery and cash.

A separate break-in occurred on Thursday last after an unoccupied house was ransacked by thieves. While the property was ransacked, nothing appears to have been taken.

Separately thieves were also active in Dolla last weekend where a cattle crush was taken from a farm.