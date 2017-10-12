Tipperary men appear in court on charges of false imprisonment.

Two Clonmel men have appeared in court on charges of false imprisonment.



The men appeared in Cashel District Court this morning (Thursday, October 12).

Kevin Humphries, 27 Ard na Greine, Clonmel, and Cody Browne, 2 Church Close, Clonmel, were brought before Judge Terence Finn.

Garda evidence was given that both men were charged with an offence under Section 15 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act (false imprisonment) at Clonmel Garda Station yesterday afternoon, October 11, in relation to an incident on October 9.

Neither young man made any response when charged under caution, the court was told.

There was no Garda objection to bail being granted to both men, subject to conditions.



Legal aid was granted to both Humphries and Browne, who were represented in court by solicitor Aidan Leahy. Neither man spoke in court and no defence was raised during the brief hearing.

The case against both men was adjourned to Clonmel District Court on December 5 next.