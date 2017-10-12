Census 2016 finds slightly more Travellers, fewer Catholics in Co. Tipperary - CSO

The Central Statistics Office’s latest report shows that there are slightly more Travellers, and slightly fewer Catholics as a percentage of the population in Co. Tipperary compared to the previous census.

In its latest snapshot of the population based on the Census 2016, entitled ‘Profile 8 - Irish Travellers, Ethnicity and Religion,’ the CSO finds that there were 1,235 Irish Travellers enumerated in the county in April 2016.

This was an increase of 80 (6.9%) on the number in 2011 (1,155). Travellers made up less than 1 in 100 (0.8%) of the county’s population, compared to 0.7% nationally. There were more male (637) than female (598) Travellers.

Over half (56.0%) of all Travellers in the county were aged under 20, compared with less than 3 in 10 (28.0%) of the county’s overall population.

In relation to ‘Ethnicity’, those who indicated a “White Irish” ethnic or cultural background amounted to 139,178 people (87.4% of the county’s population), a decline of 818 on 2011. The next largest grouping – “Any Other White background” accounted for 12,738 persons (8.0%), a decline of 351. Those with “Black or Black Irish (African/any other Black background)” comprised 501 persons (0.3%) while 1,509 persons (0.9%) indicated an “Asian or Asian Irish (Chinese/any other Asian background)”. A further 1,392 (0.9%) stated they were of “Other, including mixed background” while 2,743 (1.7%) did not state their ethnic/cultural background.

In relation to ‘Religion / No religion’, the report finds that Catholicism remains the predominant religion, accounting for 87.1% (138,968) of Tipperary’s population in April 2016. However, this was down from 143,383 persons five years previously, a drop of -3.1% since 2011. The average age of Catholics in the county was 37.5 years, compared to an average age of 37.4 years for the county overall.

As with the State overall, the next largest group was those with no religion. In 2011, the 5,197 people with no religion comprised 3.3% of Tipperary’s population. By 2016, this had increased to 8,368 people, or 5.2% of the county’s population. Their average age was 35.1 years, making them 2.3 years younger on average than the county’s population overall.

The 3,845 Church of Ireland members made up 2.4% of Tipperary’s population. On average, Church of Ireland members in Tipperary were 3.4 years older (40.9 years) than the overall population in the county.

Orthodox (1,690) and Muslims (949) completed the top five.