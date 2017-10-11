Two arrested following alleged abduction of Tipperary teenager 

Gardai have appealed to anyone who saw a light blue Ford Focus five-door hatchback car with an 06 D registration in the King Street area of Clonmel or other areas of the town on Monday night to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.

The appeal comes after Gardai confirmed that two men in their early 20s are in custody at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act following an incident on Kings Street on 9th October 2017 - an 18 year old man had alleged to Gardaí that he was falsely imprisoned.

The men were arrested yesterday and the investigation is ongoing.

Gardai say the youth alleges he was forcibly put into the back seat of a car in the King Street area sometime between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Monday. The Ireland v Wales World Cup qualifying match was taking place at the time.

He was brought in the car to the Power's The Pot area of the Comeraghs a few miles from the town where he was released and abandoned. He managed to raise the alarm by phoning the gardai.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesman said the youth is safe and well and they are currently trying to establish the exact events that happened including whether the victim was assaulted or robbed.

Anyone with information should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.