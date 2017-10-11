Thurles company in the running for prestigious award today

Thurles based company Utillix, which has made it through to the final of the Innovation Awards 2017, will discover today if it has claimed a top prize.

The company, which is based in Thurles, is up against two other firms from Galway and Dublin in the Energy & The Environment Category.

The overall winner of the Innovation of the Year Award 2017 will be selected from among the seven category award winners.

The Utillix App allows users to view underground infrastructure locations prior to excavation thereby avoiding the dangers and costs associated with utility strikes. By using the GPS function on the device, the app automatically shows all underground utilities and services precisely where the user is working.

The information on the app is sourced from water companies, energy suppliers, telecommunications companies, gas companies, and so on and stored on a centralised database maintained by Utillix.

In addition, users can upload additional information on infrastructure they install or on utilities they discover which have not already been recorded.

The app is the brainchild of Oliver Morrissey, an Irish construction professional who moved to Australia in 2011 as a result of the downturn in the industry here. He spotted the gap in the market and established a development team in Sydney.

“We now have apps for IOS and Android and have customers in Australia, the UK, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, the US, and South America. The business model is to charge a monthly fee per user and the market response has been very encouraging” he said.

The aim of The Irish Times Innovation Awards, which are now in their eighth year, is to showcase and reward excellence in innovation across a range of products and services.

The winners will be announced at a high profile awards ceremony at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on Wednesday the 11th of October. Each category winner will secure a €10,000 media package with The Irish Times and a one year digital subscription to the paper.

The overall winner of the 'Innovation of the Year' will win a high profile communications package worth in excess of €150,000. In addition the UCD Smurfit Business School will provide the winner with a scholarship for all three of their Executive Development short courses commencing in 2018.

Associate Sponsors of the awards include Abbvie, Teagasc, Science Foundation Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, KPMG, and UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.