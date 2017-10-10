Boherlahan Dualla GAA to present 'Stars in Their Eyes'

The countdown is well and truly on to the staging of Stars in Their Eyes on Friday, 20th October in Halla na Feile.

Over the last four weeks, Mary Rose McNally, a very accomplished and experienced Producer has been putting fifteen local acts through their paces and perfecting their performances.

We are hugely excited to welcome Marty Morrissey to MC the night’s proceedings. The after party and celebrations will continue in Halla na Féile with entertainment by the hugely popular Silver Dollar.

They promise to round off a very entertaining night! Tickets are now available from Friary Pharmacy, Cashel and O’Dwyers Pharmacy, Main St, Cashel, or from the ‘Stars’ and committee members.