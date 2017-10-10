Deputy Alan Kelly TD helps deliver new facilities at Borrisokane Community College

Deputy Alan Kelly TD has confirmed this week that certain refurbishment works carried out on the site of Borrisokane Community College, will now be opened as promised.

"In April 2014, following a meeting with principal Matthew Carr, I was delighted to secure funding for works to refurbish the old workhouse in Borrisokane Community College, which included four extra classrooms for the college.

“The workhouse which dates back to the 1800s had fallen into disrepair. As a result of storms the school authorities had to cordon off the area for safety reasons. The refurbishment alleviated health and safety problems as well supplying four new classrooms.

“Next week the newly renovated workhouse building with new classrooms will be officially opened, I look forward to seeing the completed works,” stated Deputy Kelly.