Age-Friendly Roscrea 'Health and Wellbeing Day' an outstanding success

On Wednesday October 4th hundreds of people visited Racket Hall to access more than 70 stands offering health and wellbeing advice.

The event, the first of it’s kind in the town, was organised by Age Friendly Roscrea.

Anne Keevey, who masterminded the day explains “Age Friendly Roscrea consulted with the older people of Roscrea last year and they told us that they would like more information about health and wellbeing supports available in the County.

“So we decided to hold a public event bringing a range of groups together offering information and products to older people”. The stands on the day provided information about a wide range of areas including HSE services, hospice and bereavement support, dental care, security, leisure activities, advocacy for older people, nutrition and homecare.

Opportunities were available for people to have their blood pressure checked and to be screened for diabetes and macular degeneration. In addition to visiting the stands, free Tai Chi, Mindfulness and Massage taster sessions were on offer and attendees were treated to music by the Rosie Greys, accompanied by Anthony Bourke and friends, in the bar area after availing of lunchtime specials provided by Racket Hall.

The day was a really sociable occasion, with many people volunteering on the day, including Age Friendly Roscrea members and the PLC students studying at Colaiste Pobal.

There were opportunities to win hampers on the day and some of the lucky winners were as follows: Karen Simmons- Cosmetic Hamper Joan Bourkes Pharmacy; Joan Sheedy – Clarins Hamper sponsored by Maddens Pharmacy; Ingrid Condell- Bernies SuperValu Hamper; Donal Hogan and Josephine Egan- Hennessy’s Pharmacy Hampers; Lizzy Murphy – Stapleton’s Bakery Hamper; Nuala Corbett- Coffeys Pharmacy Hamper; Josie O’ Rourke- Frawleys Haven Pharmacy Hamper; Mary Mc Namara- Bank of Ireland Rugby tickets.

The Tipp FM roadcaster was in situ, and Fran offered fantastic coverage of the event all morning, speaking to many people attending and exhibiting on the day.

Two buses were parked outside offering information about cancer from the Marie Keating Foundation and dementia via the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Attendees were all provided with free bags to collate all the information and goodies provided by the stands.

An information guide to services for older people in Tipperary was launched on the day. This comprehensive guide was compiled by the HSE, Citizens Information Service, Tipperary County Council and an Garda Siochana. The Guide will be available in your Local Library, Primary Care Unit and Citizens Information Centre.

Age Friendly Roscrea would like to sincerely thank everyone who supported the day and give a special thanks to AFR volunteers and their families for their hard work behind the scenes to bring such a super event to the town.

We’re all looking forward to next year!