Tipperary man found after getting lost while searching for missing livestock

A Tipperary man who was reported missing while out searching for his neighbour’s livestock on the Arra Mountains has been found safe and well.

Killaloe Coast Guard Unit, Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter R115 from Shannon, Newport and Nenagh gardai and Tipperary Civil Defence were all deployed last night at 10pm following reports of a missing person in a wooded mountain area between Ballina and Nenagh Co. Tipperary.

It is believed the man became disorientated while out on the mountain last night when he was helping a neighbour searching for missing cattle.

EMT's attached to Tipperary Civil Defence carried out an assessment of the causality. He was transferred to Limerick Regional Hospital suffering from mild hypothermia but was otherwise unharmed.