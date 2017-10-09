Nominations invited for prestigious Canon Hayes National Sports Awards

The Canon Hayes National Sports Awards Committee has announced that they are now accepting nominations for the 2017 Awards in the categories of Local Award, County Award, National Award and Outstanding Achievement Award. Members of the public along with representatives of clubs or sporting organisations are invited to submit nominations for the Awards. All persons nominated should be over the age of 16 years and the nomination should relate to achievements in the past 12 months.

A brief resume of the nominees sporting achievements should be submitted along with the nomination to: Sports Awards Committee, Canon Hayes Recreation Centre, Avondale Crescent, Tipperary Town, to arrive on or before Friday October 27th. Nominations will also be accepted by e-mail to martinquinns@eircom.net

Nominations are also invited for the Volunteer in Sport Award through Tipperary Sports Partnership in association with the Canon Hayes Awards. This will be open to volunteers from all of County Tipperary.

Contact Tipperary Sports Partnership on 052– 6187080 or 076-1066888 Email: info@tipperarysports.ie

All nominations will be considered by the judging panels and a shortlist of nominees will be announced in early November.

The Awards are open to all sporting disciplines and the committee are looking forward to receiving many nominations for the respective categories. Further details on the Awards are available from the Canon Hayes Sports Centre on 062-52022 or 087-6101628.

The award winners will receive their awards at a Gala Banquet at the Great National Ballykisteen Hotel, Ballykisteen, Limerick Junction, Tipperary, on Friday December 8th, 2017, and we look forward to what should be a fantastic event.