Tipperary Co. Council open Book of Condolence for former Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave

The Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Cllr Phyll Bugler opened a Book of Condolence at 12 noon today, Monday, October 9, at the Civic Offices in Nenagh for the former Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave RIP.

Similar Books of Condolence will also be available at the Council’s Civic Offices in Clonmel, and at its Municipal District Offices in Thurles, Tipperary and Carrick-On-Suir. The Books of Condolence will remain open for one week.

Members of the public will also have the opportunity to sign the Book of Condolence online via the Council website, at tipperarycoco.ie