Great evening of family fun at Jim O' the Mill's pub in Upperchurch

Hidden Tipperary - the umbrella body for a number of visitor centres in the Mid-Tipperary region, which aims to promote the area as an attractive visitor destination - recently held a fund-raising event at Jim O’ the Mill’s, the iconic pub and recreational venue in Upperchurch parish.

The event was a great success. A dry, pleasant evening in idyllic surroundings beside the Owenbeg River, made it a perfect location for fun and games for all the family.

And the families turned up in great numbers to enjoy the duck races, which provided great fun, the skittles, which turned out to be a tremendous attraction to the children, young and old alike, and the bouncy castle, which provided hours of endless entertainment.

The face painting, provided by the Ryan girls, was a great hit. Entertaining everybody was a group of local musicians, who come together at the drop of a hat in the place and their playing was interspersed with musical interludes from the maestro himself, Jim Ryan, and other singers. Making everybody happy were the burgers and sausages that came off the bar-b’-que in plentiful supply. It was a very successful fundraiser for Hidden Tipperary, who hope to use the funds for developing a new website and doing some re-branding.

They would like to thank the Ryan family for the use of their premises, for their contribution to the success of the evening and to all the people who came along to support it and, hopefully, enjoyed themselves.