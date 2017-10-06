Semple Stadium: A warning to patrons attending Semple Stadium for the County Finals

Gardai in Thurles are warning members of the public attending the County Finals in Semple Stadium on Sunday afternoon next that illegal parking of vehicles will not be tolerated, and fines will be issued to motorists disobeying the law.

Gardai will be out patrolling the areas around Semple Stadium on Sunday and cars parked illegally will be noted and fines will be sent out in the post inside the following four weeks. Semple Stadium is in a residential area and motorists are asked to remember this when parking.

The warning comes following a series of incidents during club games over the last while where roads have been clogged up with vehicles parking on both sides and in some cases, across entrances. The behaviour has angered residents greatly and caused them great distress, leading to a number of meetings being arranged between Semple Stadium management, the Gardai and members of the Templemore Thurles Municipal District Council.

Incidents such as those described above do not tend to happen on big match days in Thurles due to a Garda traffic management plan being put in place. However, for club games, where attendances would be much lower, such plans were not utilised.