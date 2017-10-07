Charity cycle raises €7,305 for Roscrea Hospice, in Co. Tipperary

It has been a busy but extremely successful 6 weeks for the Hospice fundraising committee in Roscrea. At the end of August we held our 3rd annual 24 hour stationery cycle. The amount raised was €7305. A huge thanks to all cyclists, Michael Breen, local musicians and Roscrea First Responders for their help. Thanks also to Velo Bike shop in Birr. The National coffee morning took place in September at various locations around the town and locality. This year we also had a collection at Barack Obama Plaza in Moneygall. Supermacs also donated €200. Thanks to Henry Healy for allowing us to collect on the day. Huge thanks to all those who held coffee mornings and have done so for years. Our main event was held at the Parish Centre of St Cronans RC in Roscrea and was packed to the door with lots of cakes donated. To date €4000 has been raised. In total thats almost €12,000 raised in 6 weeks.