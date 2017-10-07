Fr Bergin Exhibition in Roscrea Library

Wednesday evening, October 4th was a very special evening for Roscrea Library.

We had the honour of welcoming Mr Simon Mamouney, First Secretary and Deputy Head of Mission, Australian Embassy, Dublin to the Library.

Mr Mamouney, who was welcomed to Tipperary by the Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Dr Phyll Bugler, was present to officially launch an exhibition on Fr Michael Bergin SJ.

Fr Bergin was a Roscrea born Jesuit priest who served as a chaplain to the Australian Imperial Forces (AIF) during World War One.

Fr Bergin had the unique record of being the only member of the AIF to never actually set foot in Australia. He was also the only Catholic Chaplain serving with the Australian Forces to die as a result of enemy fire.

He was awarded the Military Cross posthumously. The exhibition was curated by Damien Burke of the Irish Jesuit Archive.

Also in attendance on the night were a number of Fr Bergin’s relatives as well as many other people who were fascinated by Fr Bergin’s story.

We were delighted to welcome Mr Mamouney’s family, as well as Joe McGrath, CEO of Tipperary County Council.

The exhibition will be on display during Library Opening Hours until the end of October. Fr Bergin’s story is a really interesting story and we would encourage everyone to come along and find out more about his unique story. Check out www.tipperarylibraries.ie for more photos. All photographs are thanks to local photographer PJ Wright.