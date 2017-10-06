Tributes to Thurles Templemore Municipal District Engineer, Ruairí Boland

Tributes were paid to Thurles/Templemore Municipal District Engineer Mr Ruairí Boland, who is leaving his role & moving to the Environment Section of Tipperary County Council, after 15 years service to the Cathedral town and environs.

At the September meeting of the Municipal District, Councillors and management joined in praising Mr Boland’s dedication and work ethic, which went above and beyond the call of duty. Cllr Seamus Hanafin led the tributes, saying Mr Boland “put in huge hours” and “knew every inch of this area, every back road and gate. You have served this area with distinction.”

Mr Boland’s great strength was not only as a technically proficient engineer, but being able to source funding for projects, and stretch budgets to serve the people of Thurles, Templemore, and Roscrea, said Cllr Michéal Lowry.

Cllr John Hogan said Mr Boland's ability to apply for funding for flood relief, was particularly important to his area.

Cllr Michael Smith said “Ruairi has the knowledge: he has it in abundance” combined with “common sense.”

The Jimmy Doyle road in Thurles will stand out as a legacy to Mr Boland’s career in Thurles, said Cllr Jim Ryan. District Administrator Deirdre O’Shea said Ruairí gave “110%” and is a “fantastic colleague and friend”.

Director of Services Matt Shortt said his colleague started in Roscrea in 1994, and remained “absolutely committed” to his role throughout. Mr Boland paid tribute to all his colleagues, singling out Ms O’Shea’s input as “impossible to quantify” and thanked former Thurles Town Clerk Michael Ryan for his “guidance” and wisdom, and fellow Engineer Tony O’Mara. Mr Boland said it was essential to the success of any local authority that there is a “strong relationship between Councillors and Engineers” so schemes can be implemented “in the public interest.”