Redmonds Photographers of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, help bring Buddy Bench to National Schools

Through their annual fundraiser for children's charities and causes (Happy Faces), Redmonds of Roscrea, the Photographers have facilitated the addition of the Buddy Bench Programme in St Joseph's NS Templemore and Crinkle NS., Birr.

Irish Professional Photographers Association Members Brian and Theresa Redmond asked the participants in their fundraiser to nominate a national school and the two National Schools were the winners.

On Tuesday last the school was visited by Aurellia Mackin, a facilitator with Buddy Bench and she enthralled the children with stories from the Buddy Bench workbook.

Soon there well be a physical Buddy Bench installed at the school also paid for from funds raised by the Redmonds.

Buddy Bench Ireland is a school-based positive mental health programme that promotes emotional resilience, releases the stigma of asking for help, celebrates the children who act with compassion, kindness empathy and encourages them in developing conflict-management skills, thus relieving anxiety, stress and feelings of isolation