Aldi's Tipperary supplier ABP Cahir stars at the Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards

Aldi Ireland would like to congratulate ABP Cahir which won seven prestigious titles at the 2017 Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards in Dingle, Co. Kerry.

The Cahir based supplier won gold medals for Aldi’s Tipperary Dry Aged Rib Eye Steak and Aldi’s 3% Lean Beef Burger, silver medals for Aldi’s Specially Selected Irish Angus Rib Eye Steak, Aldi’s Specially Selected Irish Black Angus Fillet Steak, Aldi’s Specially Selected Irish Black Angus Striploin Steak and Aldi’s Platinum Prime Sirloin Burger, and a bronze medal for Aldi’s Tipperary Dry aged Striploin Steak.

Aldi’s Irish suppliers won a fantastic 19 titles at this year’s Awards. Aldi’s Irish suppliers have now won a total 131 Blas na hÉireann Awards since 2009.

Ireland’s premier food awards, the Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards celebrate and reward the very best of Irish produce and the passionate, driven individuals behind it. With gold, silver, and bronze medals awarded, the Awards focus solely on taste, with the winners chosen as a result of blind tastings by a team of Ireland's top food experts.

Commenting, Aldi Ireland’s Group Buying Director, Finbar McCarthy said, “The Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards recognise and pay tribute to the very finest foods produced in Ireland, so we are delighted to see so many of our APB Cahir produced products achieving national recognition. At Aldi we are continuously working to extend our Irish product offering, introducing new and exciting Irish sourced products and engaging more and more Irish suppliers.”

The Blas na hÉireann National Irish Food Awards wins follow Aldi’s recent excellent showing at the Great Taste Awards in London, where Aldi won 33 awards.

Aldi is committed to growing its Irish supply base and increasing the number of Irish products available in its stores. In 2016 Aldi spent over €700 million with Irish producers, manufacturers and suppliers. Over 50% of Aldi’s sales come from products sourced from Irish based suppliers. Aldi recently increased its support for small Irish suppliers by reducing its payment terms to 14 days for suppliers that transact up to €300k annually with Aldi.