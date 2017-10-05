Tipperary syndicate land €250k Lotto jackpot

A Tipperary lotto syndicate are already eyeing up their seats in Croke Park for next year’s All Ireland final after collecting a €250k jackpot from Lotto HQ in Dublin today.

The group won the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000 from Saturday 23rd September with a lucky ticket they bought in Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny, giving the GAA fans the last laugh over their hurling rivals making the win “even sweeter.”

“It’s a fantastic prize to win but it’s even sweeter to win with a ticket bought in Kilkenny,” said the syndicate leader, who purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket at Elys Daybreak store in Urlingford

The hurling fans plan to pay off their bills and mortgages and they hope to buy corporate seats for next years All Ireland hurling final against their black and amber rivals.