Tipperary farming: FRS Herdwatch app wins prestigious UK award

The Irish-born farm management app, Herdwatch, has won the prestigious best new product award at this year’s UK Dairy Day, which took place near Birmingham in September.

The app, which was awarded the Prince Philip Award at the 2016 Livestock Event and the Innovation Merit Certificate at the 2016 LAMMA Show, is a comprehensive herd management tool that allows off line data to be entered throughout the day from your phone or tablet.

It is currently used by over 6,000 farmers in Ireland and a rapidly growing number in the UK.

The Herdwatch app was one of 12 shortlisted products judged at Dairy Day, and illustrates the tremendous innovation being achieved in the farming sector. The judging panel comprised of representatives from IDEXX, HSBC and Holstein.

James Greevy, head of product and marketing at Herdwatch, adds: “I believe the success of this system is in its simplicity. It’s easy to use, practical and yet provides comprehensive records that are fully compliant with EU, Bord Bia and UK Quality Assurance schemes.”

“It’s incredibly quick to use and is designed to work offline, with daily tasks such as calf registration and remedies recording taking just seconds.”

Mr Greevy said that they encouraged farmers to take advantage of their 30-day free trial and gave live demonstrations.

He said that the stand was very busy throughout the event, with many farmers impressed with what the app can offer.

“One of the key benefits is that herd profiles are automatically transferred from BCMS for our UK members and from Agfood for our Irish members, so setting up is simple and quick,” James adds.

Herdwatch is also designed for beef and sheep enterprises, as well as tillage, giving farmers the significant advantage of having all farm data is one place that is easily accessible.

Following their UK success, the Herdwatch team travelled to one of the biggest agri-shows in Europe, France’s SPACE event in Rennes, where they were invited by Enterprise Ireland to take part in a showcase of Irish Innovation, in the presence of Minister Pat Breen; Ireland's Ambassador to France Patricia O’Brien, and Marina Donohue, Enterprise Ireland director.

Farmers are invited to sign up for a free trial of Herdwatch, with the company claiming 9 out of 10 farmers who try Herdwatch continue to use the software. Visit www.herdwatch.ie for details.