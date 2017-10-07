North Tipperary Wheelers Mizen to Malin cycle raises funds for hospice

The Colleagues of ABP Nenagh collected €3,500 for North Tipperary Hospice when 12 cyclists from North Tipperary Wheelers completed the 630km route from Mizen Head to Malin Head.

At the cheque presentation, from left, Liam Chadwick, ABP and cyclist; Alesea Jivoglead, ABP, Breda Devaney, ABP; Kay O'Donoghue, North Tipperary Hospice; Joannes Berkery, North Tipperary Hospice, and Mary Madden, ABP.

The cyclists were Liam Chadwick, Paddy Seymour, Patricia Finn, Brian Chadwick, Bernard Fahey, Geraldine Spillane, Kathy McLoughlin, Maura Ryan, Eoin Kierse, Walter Molloy, Emer McLoughlin and Mark McLoughlin

Picture: Bridget Delaney