Tipperary broadband speed upgrade welcomed by Cllr John Carroll

The Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Cllr John Carroll has this welcomed the progress update on the rollout of high speed broadband within the Toomevara area and throughout Nenagh municipal district.

The works underway will significantly improve broadband speeds in the area facilitating well known local businesses to compete on an international stage.

It will also give a greater degree of confidence to residential dwellers living in rural areas, he said.

The work involves upgrading of the local exchange in Toomevara village from traditional copper cabling to a more technology advanced fibre optic cabling, which is an essential for high speed broadband, facilitating significant improved connectivity from current speeds of 2/3MBs to close on 100MBs.

The Fianna Fail councillor said that the Toomevara exchange was one of 17 exchanges across Nenagh Municipal District that was part of the broadband rollout throughout the district, and stretching across to Newtown / Portroe, and from Lower Ormond, straddling Lough Derg to the uplands.

On completion of the upgraded exchanges, there will be an effective radius of 1.5km and for business and residential units outside of this radius, a new fibre optic cable will be extended on therRegional roads for circa 4km on average by way of upgrading the existing eir lines on existing poles, he said.

This process will be rolled out over the next number of months, with a completion date of June 2018, as per the contract.

However, residential units in fairly remote / rural areas and which are outside the current contract awarded by the Government to Open Air will have to wait until the final phase of the National Broadband Rollout Scheme which is due to commence in mid-2019. This will result in practically all rural areas receiving significantly improved broadband speeds in an ever changing technological era.

Cllr Carroll states he will continue with his efforts in highlighting the importance of the continued upgrade of broadband programme in the Nenagh Municipal District and Tipperary, which, he said, will be extremely beneficial for economic activity, Tourism, and social interaction, as well as an an improved quality of service for all of the users in the years ahead.