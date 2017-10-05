Thurles ladies take on NYC Marathon for the Irish Heart Foundation

Lyndsey Dooley and Carmel Fitzgibbon, both from Thurles and staff members at the Leisure Centre in the Anner Hotel are running the NYC marathon on November 5th for the Irish Heart Foundation.

They set out to raise €7,000 for the charity and over the past 3 months they've run various fundraisers which include a Bucket collection, a benefit night & a 1km sponsored swim in the Anner Hotel.

Last week they reached their target of €7,000 and both are said to be overwhelmed with the support and generosity of the local community.

Lyndsey and Carmel shared some of their experience saying “The day we carried out the bucket collection was a very humbling experience, both with the generosity of people volunteering their time to help, and with all the well wishes and positive stories that we were given along the way”.

“Many motorists shouted words of encouragement and said what a worthy charity we were fundraising for”.

Dooley and Fitzgibbon are no strangers to fundraising and last year they successfully raised enough money to purchase two publically accessible defibrillators.

This year they are taking it a step further to support another very important campaign - the Stroke-Act F.A.S.T campaign.

They’ve thoroughly enjoyed every step of the process and now with a few weeks to go they can focus on the last stage of their training and to carry out the task of running the marathon on behalf of the Irish Heart Foundation. They have said they are running to save lives.

Anne Riordan said “I was delighted to receive this cheque on behalf of the Irish Heart Foundation. It was a pleasure to meet such a great team of people and celebrate their wonderful achievement of raising an incredible amount of money (€7,000). Fundraising never comes easy and that is why we in the Irish Heart Foundation make sure the money is wisely spent”.

“ As I explained to those involved, about 80% of heart disease is preventable and that is why we have invested in programmes that specifically target risk reduction. Our Mobile Health Unit has been on the road for over 6-months now and has visited Thurles and the surrounding area on a number of occasions”.

“Something as simple as a Blood pressure check can detect your risk so that is why it is vital to keep the Health Unit on that road and getting to as many communities as possible. As we are nearly fully funded by public donations this money is so important to fund this”.

“Thank you once again to everyone for their continued support”