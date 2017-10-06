Tipperary farming: Shannon maintenance work startup is welcomed

IFA Flood Project chairman Padraic Joyce has welcomed the commencement of maintenance work on the River Shannon.

He has called for a continuous programme that will help address the ongoing problems of summer flooding and mitigate flooding in winter.

At a meeting with OPW Minister, Kevin “Boxer”’ Moran, Mr Joyce acknowledged that after many years of campaigning for such maintenance works this was the first time that significant work can be done

IFA received assurances from the Minister that the programme would be ongoing and backed by sufficient resources.

At the meeting, which was attended by representatives from the River Shannon area, Minister Moran said that local authorities had a role to play in developing projects under the Minor Works Scheme.

Some councils were not applying for funds for necessary works and this must be addressed; the River Maintenance programme should apply to all rivers throughout the country, Mr Joyce said.