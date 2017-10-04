Co. Tipperary based 'Ryans Cleaning' appoints Elaine Ryan as Managing Director for Ireland and the UK

Ryans Cleaning, a Tipperary based firm which provides event specialist cleaning services both here and in the UK has appointed Elaine Ryan, Managing Director for Ireland and the UK.

Elaine has been with the company since 2009 when she started as Financial Controller, quickly establishing an active role within the company, she was promoted to General Manager for Ireland in 2012. During this time Elaine helped to grow the company turnover from €3.3m in 2009 to €6.1m in 2016.

Speaking of the appointment CEO Pat Ryan said, “I am delighted to appoint Elaine to the position of Managing Director where she will actively work to continue to grow the firm in line with our overall company strategy”.

Ryans Cleaning are one of the major players in the event, sports and entertainment industries with notable Irish clients such as, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin Zoo, 3 Arena, Electric Picnic, The Ploughing Championships and from a sporting venue perspective Croke Park, Punchestown, Fairyhouse, Leopardstown, Galway, Limerick, Thurles, Tipperary and Kilbeggan racecourses are all valued clients.

They also boast an extensive client portfolio in the UK having grown this international element of the business from 3 major events in 2009 to currently serving most major events including The Epsom Derby, BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend, Barclays British Summer Time in London’s Hyde Park, Download, Creamfields, Leeds, Latitude and the V Festival to name but a few.

Elaine commented, “I am thrilled to be presented with the opportunity to partake in the development of the strategy of the company going forward. We currently have great operational and support service teams and I will continue to grow these teams with the same ethos and quality that Ryans Cleaning is renowned for within the events, sports and entertainment industries.”