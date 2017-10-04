Tipperary winners at Blas na hEireann Food Awards

Food producers from Tipperary were awarded a total of twenty six Gold, Silver and Bronze medals at this year's Blas na hEireann food awards.

This is the 10th outing of the Blas na hÉireann Irish food awards which were held at the Dingle Food Festival over the weekend. They are the largest food awards on the island, open to all 32 counties, and this year more than 400 finalists competed across 130 categories.

The criteria on which the product is judged as well as the judging system itself, which was developed by Blas na hEireann with the Food Science Dept of UCC, is now recognised as an international industry standard.

Research has shown that the Blas accreditation has the highest recognition amongst Irish consumers and using the award logo on packs encourages shoppers to buy these products.

The list of Tipperary winners:

Chef’s Choice The Apple Farm of Tipperary, Cornelius Traas, Cahir

Best in Tipperary Longways Cider, Ard Colm, Ballynoran

Best in Farmers Market Ayle Foods, Oola

Gold for James Whelan Butchers’ Heritage Cure Ham on the Bone, Clonmel

Gold for ABP Cahir’s Specially Selected Irish Black Angus Fillet Steak, Kilcommon, Cahir

Gold for ABP Cahir’s Irish Lean Beef Burger

Gold for ABP Cahir’s Tipperary Dry Aged Irish Black Angus Rib Eye Steak

Silver for ABP Cahir’s Tipperary Dry Aged Irish Black Angus Rib Eye Steak

Bronze for ABP Cahir’s Tipperary Dry Aged Irish Black Angus Striploin Steak

Silver for ABP Cahir’s Specially Selected Irish Black Angus Rib Eye Steaks

Silver for ABP Cahir’s Platinum Prime Sirloin Burger (Gluten Free)

Gold for Emerald Oils, Ballygerald, New Inn, Cashel

Gold for Ayle Foods Carrot and Apple Juice, Ayle, Oola

Gold for Irish Whiskey Marmalade, Ayle Foods, Oola

Silver for Cucumber Pickle, Ayle Foods, Oola

Silver for Orange Marmalade with Jamaican Rum, Ayle Foods, Oola

Bronze for Butterscotch and Brandy Sauce, Ayle Foods, Oola

Silver for RibWorld’s BBQ Mini Rack, M&M Walshe, Fethard

Gold for Longways Sweet Katy Cider, Ard Colm, Ballynoran

Gold for Longways Elderflower Cider, Ard Colm, Ballynoran

Gold for Deluxe Mature Tipperary Cheese from Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers, Cashel

Silver for Aldi Specially Selected Tipperary Blue from Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers, Cashel

Bronze for Joyce’s Cashel Irish Blue, Cashel Farmhouse Cheese, Beechmount, Fethard

Gold for The Scullery’s Deluxe Chargrilled Pepper Relish, Nenagh

Bronze for The Scullery’s Cucumber, Gin & Elderflower Pickle, Nenagh

Gold for Signature Tastes Sicilian Lemonade 750ml from Glenpatrick Spring Water, Powerstown, Clonmel

Bronze for Galtee Irish Honey, Galtee Honey Farm, Glengarra Wood, Burncourt, Cahir

Bronze for O’Donnell’s Ballymaloe Relish & Cheddar cheese flavour crisps, Seskin Farm, Kilsheelan