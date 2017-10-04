Tipperary winners at Blas na hEireann Food Awards
Food producers from Tipperary were awarded a total of twenty six Gold, Silver and Bronze medals at this year's Blas na hEireann food awards.
This is the 10th outing of the Blas na hÉireann Irish food awards which were held at the Dingle Food Festival over the weekend. They are the largest food awards on the island, open to all 32 counties, and this year more than 400 finalists competed across 130 categories.
The criteria on which the product is judged as well as the judging system itself, which was developed by Blas na hEireann with the Food Science Dept of UCC, is now recognised as an international industry standard.
Research has shown that the Blas accreditation has the highest recognition amongst Irish consumers and using the award logo on packs encourages shoppers to buy these products.
The list of Tipperary winners:
Chef’s Choice The Apple Farm of Tipperary, Cornelius Traas, Cahir
Best in Tipperary Longways Cider, Ard Colm, Ballynoran
Best in Farmers Market Ayle Foods, Oola
Gold for James Whelan Butchers’ Heritage Cure Ham on the Bone, Clonmel
Gold for ABP Cahir’s Specially Selected Irish Black Angus Fillet Steak, Kilcommon, Cahir
Gold for ABP Cahir’s Irish Lean Beef Burger
Gold for ABP Cahir’s Tipperary Dry Aged Irish Black Angus Rib Eye Steak
Silver for ABP Cahir’s Tipperary Dry Aged Irish Black Angus Rib Eye Steak
Bronze for ABP Cahir’s Tipperary Dry Aged Irish Black Angus Striploin Steak
Silver for ABP Cahir’s Specially Selected Irish Black Angus Rib Eye Steaks
Silver for ABP Cahir’s Platinum Prime Sirloin Burger (Gluten Free)
Gold for Emerald Oils, Ballygerald, New Inn, Cashel
Gold for Ayle Foods Carrot and Apple Juice, Ayle, Oola
Gold for Irish Whiskey Marmalade, Ayle Foods, Oola
Silver for Cucumber Pickle, Ayle Foods, Oola
Silver for Orange Marmalade with Jamaican Rum, Ayle Foods, Oola
Bronze for Butterscotch and Brandy Sauce, Ayle Foods, Oola
Silver for RibWorld’s BBQ Mini Rack, M&M Walshe, Fethard
Gold for Longways Sweet Katy Cider, Ard Colm, Ballynoran
Gold for Longways Elderflower Cider, Ard Colm, Ballynoran
Gold for Deluxe Mature Tipperary Cheese from Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers, Cashel
Silver for Aldi Specially Selected Tipperary Blue from Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers, Cashel
Bronze for Joyce’s Cashel Irish Blue, Cashel Farmhouse Cheese, Beechmount, Fethard
Gold for The Scullery’s Deluxe Chargrilled Pepper Relish, Nenagh
Bronze for The Scullery’s Cucumber, Gin & Elderflower Pickle, Nenagh
Gold for Signature Tastes Sicilian Lemonade 750ml from Glenpatrick Spring Water, Powerstown, Clonmel
Bronze for Galtee Irish Honey, Galtee Honey Farm, Glengarra Wood, Burncourt, Cahir
Bronze for O’Donnell’s Ballymaloe Relish & Cheddar cheese flavour crisps, Seskin Farm, Kilsheelan
