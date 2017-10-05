Nenagh photographer Padraig O Flannabhra's Wild Atlantic Way snaps help Samaritans

Nenagh photographer Padraig O Flannabhra's work capturing the Wild Atlantic Way has been included in a new book, Atlantic Reach, which will raise funds for the Samaritans.

In September 2016, 32 photographers descended on the Wild Atlantic Way, creating a unique collection of work photographing handpicked locations.

The book is a time line and a homage to the drama of the west coast. It is a unique snapshot in time of the Irish landscape, inspired by the light.

For Pádraig, it was a wonderful experience and being part of a collaborative group of landscape photographers and the book made the early mornings and late evenings, in trying circumstances, all the worthwhile.

Published by IrishLights, founder Peter Gordon said the project was an opportunity to harness that amazing talent and enthusiasm, wrap it up in a unique concept and try and produce a significant body of work that has a positive social outcome through our charity partner, the Samaritans

The hardback book is in bookshops retailing at €30,and all proceeds will be donated to the Samaritans.