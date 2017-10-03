Zero Waste Cashel - ReUse Month 2017

Reuse Month 2017 is part of a national environmental initiative to educate people about reusing end of life products and materials. It aims to encourage people to repurpose, refurbish, donate, sell or repair old items giving them a new lease of life and adding value.

To encourage reuse of items which might previously have been regarded as waste and encourage sustainable consumption a number of events are planned for National ReUse Month this October as part of the Zero Waste Cashel project.

We want people to rethink waste. Before throwing something away, we want to change their mindset to first ask, can it be reused, repaired or upcycled into something else? Before buying something, we want to change their mindset to first ask, do I really need it, can I borrow it, can I exchange it? Remember to bring your reusable coffee cup for a 20c discount in Grogan’s Ice Cream Parlour and Cafe and Spearman’s Bakery and Tea Rooms.

Programme of Events

Some events have limited numbers, for booking details visit www.zerowastecashel.ie

*Fashion Show, 6th Oct, 8-10pm, Brú Ború, Cashel. As part of Cashel Lions Club annual Fashion Show and fundraiser, 2nd Chance Charity Shop, run by Cashel Social Services will be taking part to highlight reusing clothes and to showcase the great fashion that can be bought second hand.

*Waste Management & ReUse Workshop, 12th Oct, 10-11am, Spafield Resource Centre, Cashel. This workshop is for the Men's Shed & Women's Group who are based in Spafield and will focus on effective waste management and reusing items.

*Art Recycling Workshop, 14th Oct, 2-4pm, Cashel Library, Instructor Berna Hannigan.This workshop is for children to explore using different waste materials to create their own artistic creations.

*Furniture Upcycling Workshop, 14th Oct, 10.30-4.30pm, Spafield Resource Centre, Cashel. ReVamp Furniture - Melissa Foley. Participants must bring their own piece of old small furniture, such as a chair, small desk, bedside locker etc. At the end of the day they will have a revamped piece of furniture they can bring home and the knowledge of how to do similar projects at home.

*Reusable Beeswax Cloth Workshop,18th Oct, 10-11.30am, Spafield Resource Centre, Instructor Erika Reeves. This workshop will teach participants how to make their own reusable beeswax clothes which can be used as a replacement for cling film in preserving food. Participants are asked to bring their own material such as an old cotton shirt. Ideally it might be an item of sentimental value but no longer fit for purpose ie. a shirt bought on honeymoon, a child’s first shirt etc.

*Bicycle Repair Workshop, 22nd Oct, 1pm -4pm, Scouts Hall, Cashel. The Cashel Scouts are hosting this event and bicycle repair mechanic PJ Collins will demonstrate how to fix and repair basic faults. Old bikes no longer needed but in working order can also be donated to be sold to raise funds for the Scouts.

*Tool Swap and sell, 22nd Oct, 1pm -4pm, Scouts Hall, Cashel. This reuse event is being run by Cashel Scouts and will allow people to exchange tools no longer needed for different tools. Tools not exchanged can also be donated for sale with proceeds going to the scouts.

*Baby Market,22nd Oct, 12-2pm, Halla na Feile, Cashel, run by BabyMarket.ie. This reuse event offers people the opportunity to sell and buy preloved baby clothes and nursery equipment. Any excess funds from the event will go to Cashel Tidy Towns, recent Bronze Medal winners in the National Tidy Towns Awards.

*Green Business Seminar, 25th Oct, 9.30am-1pm, Bru Boru Cashel, in association with Green Business. Green Your Business, Reduce Costs and Sustain Your Business for the future. Includes a talk by Katherine Corkery, Smile Resource Exchange, on how business waste can be reused by other businesses.

*Toy collection for ReUse in Toy Library, All month in the local Primary Schools. Children are encouraged to bring in old and unused toys and board games which will in turn be available for use by other children in the school.