Breaking: Death of prominent Thurles businessman Tom Harvey

The death has been announced of a well known Thurles businessman who was one of the most popular car dealers in the locality.

Tom Harvey, Killrush, Killinan, Thurles, Co. Tipperary passed away on Sunday and is most deeply regretted by his loving wife and best friend Breda; his mother Peg; brothers Laurence and Gerry; sisters-in-law; brother-in-law; nieces; nephews; staff at Tom Harvey Motor Company (THMC); extended relatives and friends.

Together with his wife Breda, Tom built the Tom Harvey Motor Company into one of the most successful Volkswagen dealerships in the country, serving an area far and wide. Customers traveled from all over to deal in Harvey's and returned time and again when the need required. Tom was also a great supporter of local organisations and clubs and sponsored a number of local initiatives.

Funeral Arrangements: Following a private cremation and funeral, Mrs Breda Harvey and family members invite you to join them to share memories of Tom’s life at the THMC Showroom, Racecourse Road, Thurles, Co. Tipperary on Wednesday next, 4th October, from 2.00pm onwards. Note Please: House to remain strictly private. No flowers at Mr Harvey’s request.