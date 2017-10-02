BREAKING: M8 motorway closed following serious collision in Tipperary

The M8 Dublin/ Cork Rd has been closed southbound at J7 Cashel North following a serious collision this afternoon.

Diversions are in place via the Cashel Rd (R639) however Gardaí are asking motorists to avoid the motorway altogether.

The motorway was closed at J8 Fethard but has since reopened.

#TIPPERARY #M8 now closed southbound at J7 Cashel North and northbound at J8 Fethard due to a serious collision. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 2, 2017

