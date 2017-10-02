Tipperary TD Alan Kelly criticises closure of Terryglass Post Office

Local TD Alan Kelly has criticised the decision of An Post to close the post office in Terryglass following the resignation of the local postmaster.

Deputy Kelly said the decision of An Post to close the office was not good news for the area.

An Post is to close the facility on a temporary basis subject to the strategic review of the national post office network currently ongoing.

“My concern is once closed it is hard to see it being reopened,” said the Labour TD. The post office in Terryglass is at the heart of the community and offers a very valuable service to the local people.

Deputy Kelly described the office as a lifeline to a community and the heart of a small community like Terryglass.

“For older people who visit the post office on a weekly basis this may be their only contact with people,” he said.