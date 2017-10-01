Tipperary deaths, Sunday 1st October

The late Mikey Holland

The death has occurred of Mikey Holland, Ashley Park, Ardcroney, Nenagh, peacefully at home following an illness bravely borne with great courage and dignity, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Michael and Jackie, brothers James, Kieran, Tommy and Matthew, sister Abbie, grandparents Ann, Tom and Ellen and also by Lisa and Laura, extended family, his many cousins relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Sunday from 4 o'c to 6 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Flannan's Church, Ardcroney, on Monday for his Requiem Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery. House private, on Monday morning, please. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu if desired to North Tipp Hospice.

The late Anne Morrissey

The death has occurred of Anne Morrissey (née Cahill), Rathronan, Clonmel, peacefully in St. Teresa Hospital Clogheen, (Wife of the late Michael Morrissey)

Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Elaine, sons Alan and Kevin, grandchildren Leanne and Annabel, daughter in law Aoife, brother Anthony, sister Maria, sister in law, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. John the Baptist Church Powerstown on Tuesday at 11.15am for Requiem mass at 11.30am burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Clogheen Hospice fund. House Private on Tuesday morning please.

The late Anna Cunningham

The death has occurred of Anna Cunningham (née Carey), O'Connell Road, Tipperary Town, wife of the late Murty. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Tommy, Michael, Pat and Paul, daughters Sheila and Kay, Kay's daughter Jillian, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Sunday evening from 5 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Seanie Kerwick

The death has occurred of Seanie Kerwick, Chapel St., Carrick-on-Suir,

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir, on Monday from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 9am to the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy for cremation at 11am. No flowers please. Donations if desired to St Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick on Suir.

The late Jim Mockler

The death has occurred of Jim Mockler, Grange, Brittas, Thurles.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kitty, daughter Mary, brother Tommy, sisters Peggy and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Sunday 1st Oct' from 5pm to 7pm, arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday 2nd Oct' at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Oliver Nolan

The death has occurred of Oliver Nolan, St. Mary's Drumcar, Co. Louth formerly of Summerhill, Dunkerrin. Deeply regretted by his sister Sr. Miriam, brothers Dan & Tom, sister-in-law Anne, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends, carers and colleagues in Saint Mary's Drumcar.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Saint Patrick's funeral home Dunkerrin on Sunday evening from 5.30oc rosary at 8'oc. Private removal on Monday morning at 11.15oc to Dunkerrin church to arrive at 11.45oc for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by interment in Dunkerrin Cemetery. Reposing in St. Mary's Drumcar Co. Louth until 2'oc Sunday.