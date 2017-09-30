Tipperary mourns death of Mikey Holland

The death which has occurred of Mikey Holland of Ashley Park, Ardcroney, Nenagh, following an illness bravely borne with great courage and dignity, has occasioned great sadness in his home town of Nenagh and throughout North Tipperary.



Mikey passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He is deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Michael and Jackie, his brothers James, Kieran, Tommy and Matthew, sister Abbie, grandparents Ann, Tom and Ellen and also by Lisa and Laura, extended family, his many cousins relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing will take place in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Sunday from 4 o'c to 6 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Flannan's Church, Ardcroney, on Monday for his Requiem Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery. House private, on Monday morning, please. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu if desired to North Tipp Hospice.