Former Thurles drug addict broke wing mirrors on women's cars

A man who broke car wing mirrors belonging to four women, was also fined for cannabis possession, heard Thurles District Court.

Sgt. Declan O’Carroll told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that Thurles Garda Jennifer Skelly obtained a search warrant to search the home address of Aaron Hennessy, of 14 Childers Park, Thurles, on December 13, 2016. A “small quantity” of cannabis herb was found in a bedroom. Mr Hennessy “took ownership” of the drugs, Sgt O’Carroll told the Judge.

Separately, Hennessy was also charged with causing criminal damage to a number of cars in Childers Park, Thurles, on December 10, 2016. Court documents showed Hennessy damaged the wing mirrors of four vehicles, belonging to Laura Butler, Sinéad Philips, Margaret Ryan, and Laura O’Mahoney.

Solicitor Colin Morrissey said his client “would be known to the Court.” Aaron Hennessy (21) had a history of drug and alcohol abuse, but has attended a treatment course, said Mr Colin Morrissey.

Judge MacGrath imposed two fines for the wing mirror offences totalling €200, taking the two other charges into account, and fined Hennessy €100 in relation to unlawful possession of drugs.