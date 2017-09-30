Zero Waste Cashel sets outs its stall at Food & Craft Fair on Sunday

We had a busy day at our stall at the Food and Craft Fair at Cashel Arts Festival on Sunday with lots of people finding out more about the project. It was a great occasion to highlight the upcoming cooking demo with Kevin Dundon on November 17th in Halla Na Feile to raise funds for Cashel Playground Development. This demo is being supported by Tipperary County Council Environment Department as part of ReUse month with a focus on preventing food waste and also Morrisey's SuperValu in Cashel. The tickets are now ready and will be launched on Friday 29th September at 11am in SuperValu where you will be able to buy tickets for the event.

National Re-Use month is coming up and we have a number of events taking place during October to promote re-use. Second Chance Charity Shop will be taking part in the Lions Club Fashion Show in Halla Na Feile on 6th Oct. A Baby Market is being held in Halla Na Feile on Sunday 22nd October where you can buy and sell second hand baby clothes. A Green Business Seminar is being held in Bru Boru on 25th October which will provide lots of useful tips and advice to business owners on resource efficiency. There will be workshops in a variety of areas such as artistic recycling of waste material, textile upcycling, furniture upcycling, bicycle repair etc. Full details in next week's paper and on our website.

On Monday Project Manager Derry O Donnell gave a presentation at the Municipal District Council meeting about how the project is progressing.

If you would like to get involved in any of the projects mentioned above or help out in any other way please get in touch. To keep up to date with news and events visit our website www.zerowastecashel.ie or find us on Facebook and Twitter.