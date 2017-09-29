77 people homeless in Tipperary

County Tipperary had the eight highest level of homelessness in Ireland during the month of August, new figures have revealed.

The level of homelessness was only highest in the major cities of Dublin, Limerick, Cork, Galway, the town of Kildare, Co. Louth, and Waterford.

The County with the lowest number of homeless people was Leitrim which, to its credit, had not one single person living on its streets.

According to a report issued today, while the number of family presentations nationally in August has increased by 13 overall, the figure for Dublin has fallen by 32. Given that there were 102 additional presentations in Dublin, the overall reduction in the number of homeless families in Dublin is 134. The opening of further family hubs/facilities in the coming weeks and months will further assist in meeting the needs of families in emergency accommodation, the report from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government says.

Last year, there were over 3,000 exits from homelessness into sustainable tenancies. In the first six months of this year some 1,800 exits were achieved.

The Department says it and local authorities will continue to work closely, quickly and proactively to identify further solutions that will work to help people and families in this very difficult situation.

"An unprecedented €5.3 billion has been ring-fenced for our housing and homelessness plans out to 2021. Those plans are currently being reviewed in light of the experiences of the past year and more details of this will be announced shortly for debate and agreement in the Oireachtas".