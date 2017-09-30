Call for Irish Water to meet in Nenagh

Irish Water should be brought to Nenagh to meet councillors on the proposed Shannon water extraction plan that will see 330 million litres of water piped to Dublin daly from Parteen Basin, according to Cllr Seamus Morris.

He said the State agency shoud be shown the effect it will have on local landowners.

The SF councillor was told at Nenagh MDC that the project was not under the council's remit. Cllr Morris was backed by Cllr Michael O'Meara and Cllr Ger Darcy.