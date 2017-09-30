Alzheimer's respite centre Watermans Lodge receives award

Alzheimer’s care home, Watermans Lodge, in Ballina, County Tipperary, has been named among the 2017 Hidden Hearing Heroes at this year’s national awards presentation.

A winner in the Healthcare Hero category, the prestigious award presented to the day care and respite centre for people with Alzheimer’s, was accepted by Christina McKenna.

As well as patient day-care, the Ballina centre offers respite care, so home carers get a complete break. Staff also help patients’ families to make decisions around their loved one’s care.

The award nominator shared a very personal story of how the team at Watermans Lodge went beyond the call of duty to care for a family member who was very weak, and looked after him as if he were part of their own family.

Even when he passed away, the Watermans Lodge team formed a guard of honour as the funeral cortege left, the grateful relative said of the level of respect and care given.