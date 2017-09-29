'Creating New Worlds' for the Excel

Tipperary’s Excel Writers are launching their latest collection of stories, poems and observations on Monday October 9th at Tipperary Excel Centre from 7.30pm.

The book is entitled Literally?

This is their second publication of work in the last five years. Some of the writers were featured in the last collection, but the new book also contains work by newer members.

The class is facilitated by Patricia Mc Hale. It meets at the Tipperary Excel on an ongoing basis and is supported by Tipperary Education and Training Board (ETB).

This event will run in conjunction with the launch of an art project entitled ‘Moods’ by the Three Drives Family Resource Centre, facilitated by artist Melissa Corish.

Both projects are associated with the South Tipperary Mental Health Project supported by Tipperary ETB.

All are welcome on the night.

Admission is free.