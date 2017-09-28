Tipperary teacher to be laid to rest following tragic farm accident

A Tipperary teacher who was critically injured in a fall last month will be laid to rest on Sunday after spending the last month fighting for his life.

Neville Atkinson, from Shinrone on the Tipperary/ Offaly border, passed away on Tuesday in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin after he was seriously injured in an accident on his farm in August.

Mr Atkinson was critically injured after he fell from a teleporter on August 24 last. The popular teacher was airlifted to Dublin and transferred to the ICU unit in Beaumont where he spent the last month fighting for his life.

Tributes have flown in for the “much loved” teacher who worked at Villiers Secondary School in Limerick and was an active member of the Shannon, Mulcair and District Area angling club.

In a post to social media a spokesperson for Villiers School wrote:

“With a heavy heart we are sorry to let you know that our much loved teacher, colleague and friend, Mr Neville Atkinson, sadly passed away this morning.

Please keep him, his family and his many, many friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

Mr Atkinson is survived by his heartbroken wife Lynn (nee Moloney), son Ben, parents Donald & Elsie, brother Mark, sisters Shelley and Lynn, parents-in-law Wilfred and Rosaleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, extended family, friends, staff and pupils of Villiers School, Limerick.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Service will be held in St. Kieran's Church, Cloughjordan, on Sunday, 1st October, at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in Modreeny Cemetery.

House strictly private. Donations to Richmond I.C.U. at Beaumont Hospital.