Tipperary Co. Co. temporary road closure between Thurles and Two Mile Borris

Tipperary County Council is hereby given notice of Temporary Closing of Road, road act, 1993-2007, (section 75 of the road act 1993) Road Regulations 1994 for construction of a Cattle Underpass on the N75, Corbally, Thurles.



Road to be closed

The N75 Thurles to Two Mile Borris road.



Period of Closure

08.00hrs on Tuesday 24th October 2017 until 18.00hrs on Monday 6th November.

Alternative Routes

Eastbound traffic divert at Liberty Square,Thurles on to the N62. Traffic will be diverted south at the Horse and Jockey along the R-639 to Turnpike and on to the L-4252-0 into Two Mile Borris.

Westbound traffic will divert from L4252-0 to Turnpike on the R639 to Horse and Jockey and on to the N62 to Thurles.