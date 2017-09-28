Works to begin on Thurles' Slievenamon Road

Thurles’ drivers will be relieved to hear that repair works are to commence on the Slievenamon Road by the end of this year.

The Slievenamon Road has been the focus of complaints at numerous Council and Municipal District meetings, as the road surface has seriously disintegrated. District Cathaoirleach Seamus Hanafin welcomed the news that works would start in the coming months.

Separately, Emmet Street in Thurles is also in a “very bad state”, and Councillors pointed to the “downgraded” road between Roscrea and Templemore. “It’s in absolute bits,” said Cllr John Hogan. The Municipal District “needs to get serious” with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) regarding a stretch of road at Loughmore as well.

Cllr Michael Smith also complained that the road from Roscrea, which had been the subject of a 5-week survey, has still not seen works commence on it. “It’s being pushed back and back.”

Cllr David Doran said the footpaths in Thurles are not being maintained to the same standard as under the Town Council. “People never fell over on the footpaths in the Town Council days.”

Cllr Michael Smith drew attention to the poor state of the road at Scart, on the Templemore road to Roscrea. Full Thurles/Templemore Municipal District report in this week’s Tipperary Star.